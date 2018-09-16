ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - A fire destroyed a home in St. Charles Sunday evening.
The fire broke out on Lake Forest Lane.
Firefighters said the owners are currently out of town and a house sitter was home with children when the fire started.
Everyone made it out safely.
Firefighters said it appears the fire was caused by a backyard grill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.