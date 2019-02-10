ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Wood River Refinery in Roxana caught fire Sunday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
Witnesses tell News 4 the explosion shook the ground. The Alton Fire Department and the Wood River police are on scene.
Phillips 66 owns the refinery and told News 4 an event at the refinery resulted in a fire in one of the process units. The fire is isolated and under control.
Phillips 66 said one person was transported to a local hospital. All other employees and contractors have been accounted for.
The 2,200-acre refinery is about 15 miles northeast of St. Louis.
This is a developing situation. We will update the story as more information becomes available.
