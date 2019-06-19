(KMOV.com0 --- No injuries were reported after firefighters quickly extinguished an overnight house fire in north St. Louis.
Crews arrived to a home in the 5800 block of Kennerly near Goodfellow just before midnight.
Officials said everyone escaped out of the one-story building.
Fire investigators were called to the scene. The cause of the fire is yet known.
