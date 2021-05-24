NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No one was injured after an intense fire ripped through a vacant building overnight in North City.
Fire crews arrived to a three-story brick building near St. Louis Avenue and North Florissant at 2 a.m. Monday. While battling the flames, firefighters pulled back into a defensive position due to concerns that building could collapse.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
