Fire damages building on grounds of church in West County

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A fire broke out at a building on the grounds of a West County church Saturday morning.
The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at the First Free Church, which is on Carman Road near Weidman in unincorporated St. Louis County near Ballwin.
Firefighters tell News 4 that nobody was injured. The building, which is not the church itself, suffered damage to the back. Several fire departments responded.
Other information was not immediately known.
