ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fire crews responded to a north St. Louis City house fire Saturday afternoon.
The St. Louis Fire Department said a fire started in the second floor of a two-family brick home in the 4200 block of Linton before 5 p.m. This is the Fairgrounds neighborhood.
The department said there was a report of a person trapped at first but everyone had made it out. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross will be helping a displaced family of four.
