ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Fire Department is investigating a report of an explosion in an occupied building Sunday afternoon.
The department said the possible explosion was reported in the 4300 block of Cottage Avenue in an occupied two-story building in The Ville neighborhood.
The fire was extinguished and everyone was accounted for with no injuries, the department said.
Investigators from the Bomb and Arson department were called to the scene.
4300blk of Cottage - Intial report of an #explosion. Occupied two story frame; heavy smoke showing. One line deployed. Primary search underway. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/r8iHLcw32j— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 28, 2019
