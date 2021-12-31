Fire crews fight vacant house fire in the Metro East

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A house was on fire for over an hour in a Metro East neighborhood.
Firefighters battled the fire on 47th St., just off interstate 64 in Washington Park. Flames were seen shooting from the home at around 3 a.m. Friday morning.
Fire crews told News 4, the home was vacant and no one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.