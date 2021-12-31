You have permission to edit this article.
Fire crews fight vacant house fire in the Metro East

The house was burning for over an hour early Friday morning.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A house was on fire for over an hour in a Metro East neighborhood.

Firefighters battled the fire on 47th St., just off interstate 64 in Washington Park. Flames were seen shooting from the home at around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Fire crews told News 4, the home was vacant and no one was hurt.

