Fire crews fight vacant house fire in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters battled a vacant house fire in north St. louis early Monday morning.
News 4 crews were on scene when flames were seen shooting from the roof of the building at around 1 a.m. near Salisbury and Blair. The fire department used two ladder trucks as they tried to get the flames under control.
Crews could not fight the fire from the inside because the building was already in bad shape. There were no reports of any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.