Fire crews fight two fires in Washington Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters in Washington Park fought two fires over the span of six hours Sunday night.
Several departments responded to the first fire at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening on Forest Boulevard. No one was injured but the inside of the home was heavily damaged.
The latest fire happened about half a mile away on 52nd St. near Hill Avenue. Fire crews battled the fire at around 10:30 p.m. The house was vacant.
Investigators are working to find the cause of both of these fires.
