ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fire crews were called to the Gateway Arch overnight.
Around 1 a.m. Friday, crews were notified that one leg of the Arch had smoke in it. A fire official said the smoke was caused by a belt off of a large air handler.
Maintenance crews were then called to the scene to make repairs.
It is not believed that this will impact the Arch being open on Friday.
