Fire crews battle an apartment fire in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA, IL (KMOV.com) -- Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Cahokia Heights on Saturday afternoon.
Smoke and flames were seen coming from an apartment complex at Falling Springs in Cahokia. Multiple units and first responders were on the scene. No injures have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. News 4 will update the story when more information becomes available.
