You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire crews battle an apartment fire in Cahokia Heights

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0
GENERIC - Fire 1
(Associated Press)

CAHOKIA, IL (KMOV.com) -- Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Cahokia Heights on Saturday afternoon.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from an apartment complex at Falling Springs in Cahokia. Multiple units and first responders were on the scene. No injures have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. News 4 will update the story when more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.