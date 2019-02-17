ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Fire crews were on the scene of a raging fire for more than 7 hours Sunday morning in Rock Hill at a cleaning and restoration company.
Firefighters battled the fire at Woodard Cleaning and Restoration just off Manchester Road after they arrived for a call around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Crews reported heavy damage to the the building but the fire damage seemed to stay isolated from other buildings.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
