Fire closes lanes of I-255 in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Multiple lanes of Interstate 255 were closed in south St. Louis County Monday due to a vehicle fire.
Three lanes were closed past Lemay Ferry around 11:30 a.m. They were closed for about an hour.
No other information has been released regarding the vehicle fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.