CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East fire chief and a resident were taken to the hospital after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a fire in the 2300 block of Cynthia Drive, off Camp Jackson Road, in Cahokia around 7:45 a.m.
Less than 30 minutes after the fire started, the Cahokia fire chief was taken to the hospital after falling ill.
In addition, one of the people who were inside the home when the fire started was taken to the hospital.
The injuries suffered by the fire chief and resident have not been disclosed.
No other information has been released.
