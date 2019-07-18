ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A two-alarm fire broke out at a motorcycle dealership in St. Charles Thursday night.
Around 100 firefighters are on scene at Big St. Charles Motorsports on West Clay.
One employee was working in the shop when the fire broke out around 8:00 p.m.
The employee was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation.
The fire is around 90 percent contained.
