WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A fire has broken out at the Washington Park police and fire department.
The fire broke out in the 5600 block of Forest Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Multiple fire crews are on the scene. The smoke could be seen in downtown St. Louis.
No injuries have been reported. The Washington Park Fire Department says it can still operate from another building. Other information was not immediately known.
