ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two buildings went up in flames overnight in the same North City block where police continue to search for a serial arsonist.
A vacant home in the 5100 block of Enright caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday. The flames then reportedly spread to an occupied house next door. One person inside of the second building was able to get out but a second person had to be pulled out.
Read: Reward offered for info leading to an arrest in multiple North City arsons
“People could die so we need an immediate investigation into what is going on so we are calling for an investigation into what is going on because this area is up and coming,” said Carl Soloman, who lives nearby.
Earlier this month, St. Louis police announced they were searching for a serial arsonist in the area.
Authorities have not said if the Monday morning fires were intentionally set.
