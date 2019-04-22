NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire has broken out at the Goody Goody Diner in north St. Louis.
The restaurant is located at the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge.
In a tweet, the St. Louis Fire Department says heavy smoke was showing from the building.
Battalion 6 reports: Fire extinguished. Companies are overhauling & ventilating. Fire investigators are responding. No injuries reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/Q5MVujtrJr— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 23, 2019
Nobody was injured.
