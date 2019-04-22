NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire has broken out at the Goody Goody Diner in north St. Louis.

Goody Goody Diner fire front

The restaurant is located at the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge.

In a tweet, the St. Louis Fire Department says heavy smoke was showing from the building.

Nobody was injured.

