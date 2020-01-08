ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fire at a St. Louis animal shelter began as a burglary call Wednesday morning.
Around 7 a.m., officers responded to Hillside Animal Hospital after reports of a break-in.
Detectives discovered money and two air conditioning units were stolen and a third unit was damaged.
Following the theft, a fire broke out in one of the remaining air conditioners.
The fire department said the fire was confined to that one unit on the roof.
No animals were hurt in the incident, but police don't have anyone in custody. They do not believe the fire was intentionally set.
