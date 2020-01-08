A fire at a St. Louis animal shelter began as a burglary call Wednesday morning. Around 7 a.m., officers responded to Hillside Animal Hospital after reports of a break-in.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A fire at a St. Louis animal shelter began as a burglary call Wednesday morning. 

Around 7 a.m., officers responded to Hillside Animal Hospital after reports of a break-in.

Detectives discovered money and two air conditioning units were stolen and a third unit was damaged.

Following the theft, a fire broke out in one of the remaining air conditioners. 

The fire department said the fire was confined to that one unit on the roof.

No animals were hurt in the incident, but police don't have anyone in custody. They do not believe the fire was intentionally set. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.