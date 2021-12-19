Fire breaks out at warehouse in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out in Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis.
The fire broke out at a three-story warehouse near the intersection of 20th and Delmar early Saturday afternoon. Multiple fire crews are on the scene and the smoke can be seen many miles away.
Battalion 1 reports: Building evacuated. Companies transitioning into defensive operations. All members accounted for outside the building. Truck 17 is first due.Battalion 1 is in Command. pic.twitter.com/vX0nD90ZvC— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 19, 2021
At least one nearby building has been evacuated. All firefighters inside the building to fight fire have been evacuated. Other details were not immediately known.
