Fire breaks out at warehouse in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out in Downtown West neighborhood of St. Louis.

The fire broke out at a three-story warehouse near the intersection of 20th and Delmar early Saturday afternoon. Multiple fire crews are on the scene and the smoke can be seen many miles away.

At least one nearby building has been evacuated. All firefighters inside the building to fight fire have been evacuated. Other details were not immediately known.

