FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze in Ferguson Thursday.
Multiple fire crews were seen at the Northwinds Apartments in the 9500 block of Glen Owen Drive around 6 a.m. Smoke was seen for miles surrounding the area.
The apartments were vacant at the time of the fire.
A firefighter on scene told News 4 they have been called to the complex several times before.
Bomb and arson investigators have been called to the scene.
News 4 previously spoke to residents of the complex who said the living conditions were unsafe. A class-action lawsuit was filed against property owners TEH Realty in fall 2019 regarding the accusations.
