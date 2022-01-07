Fire breaks out at Stratford Inn in Fenton

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A fire broke out at a closed Fenton hotel Friday morning. Nearly 75 firefighters battled the fire.

The fire broke out at the Stratford Inn, which is located on the outer road along I-44, around 6:20 a.m. More than 70 firefighters are on the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries. The hotel closed in 2018 and its residents were evicted.

Stratford Inn being labeled nuisance as residents are evicted For 25 years, Fenton city leaders say the 400 section of the Stratford Inn has been occupied when it should be vacant.

Fenton City Attorney Tim Engelmeyer said he is frustrated with the property's current owners, Infinity Hospitality, because of the lack of progress and redevelopment to the site. Police have been called to the site hundreds of times in past years.