ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in south St. Louis County Monday night and again on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the second floor of a home in the 9800 block of Perrin Avenue near River City Casino before 6:30 a.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Crews also battled a blaze around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the same home after the second floor bedroom caught on fire.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the home and saw a for sale sign in the yard.
House fire in South County near Jefferson Barracks. Firefighters were here just last night putting out a fire in a second story bedroom. This morning, they arrived to the entire second floor on fire. No injuries. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/V8N8TusWkL— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) September 8, 2020
The cause of the fire is still under investigation
