The fire broke out in the 9800 block of Perrin Avenue before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. It is currently unknown if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in south St. Louis County Monday night and again on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the second floor of a home in the 9800 block of Perrin Avenue near River City Casino before 6:30 a.m. 

No one was home at the time of the fire. Crews also battled a blaze around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the same home after the second floor bedroom caught on fire.

Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the home and saw a for sale sign in the yard.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

