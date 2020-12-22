DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A fire broke out at a recycling center in De Soto, Mo. Tuesday evening.
The blaze broke out at FRC Recycling, which is located at Clement and 2nd Street. Firefighters told News 4 the fire started just before 5:15 p.m. in a trailer next to the building before the flames spread.
The view from Skyzoom 4 showed big flames. A total of 17 agencies are involved and 80 firefighters are on scene.
The De Soto Fire Chief says firefighters will probably be on-scene most of the night battling the flames.
One person was inside when the fire started. That victim made it out of the building okay. Nobody was injured.
Firefighters believe the building is a total loss.
