Fire breaks out at North City warehouse

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in North City overnight.

The fire broke out at Shapiro Metal Supply in the 5600 of Natural Bridge. Firefighters tell News 4 around 30 firefighters responded. The fire was put out just before 6:00 a.m.

Other information has not been immediately known.

