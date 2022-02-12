Fire breaks out at North City warehouse

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in North City overnight.
The fire broke out at Shapiro Metal Supply in the 5600 of Natural Bridge. Firefighters tell News 4 around 30 firefighters responded. The fire was put out just before 6:00 a.m.
810A reports: Two aerial master streams and two hand lines working. All members operating exterior outside the collapse zone.Both utilities and the Building Division are on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/CGKhZ6XDL7— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) February 12, 2022
Other information has not been immediately known.
