O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A fire broke out at an animal rescue ranch overnight in O'Fallon, Illinois.
Just before midnight, firefighters were called to Randy's Rescue Ranch after it caught on fire. In a Facebook post, the ranch said the Katy-Favre Assisted Living and Hospice Farmhouse for disabled dogs was damaged.
All of the dogs were safely rescued.
"Heartbroken and completely devastated" are a few words the ranch wrote describing the overnight fire.
The ranch cares for many animals including horses, donkeys, pigs, cats, and dogs, according to their website.
