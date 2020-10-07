One person is injured after a fire broke out at the Woodland Marina in St. Charles County Wednesday afternoon.

ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A fire broke out at the Woodland Marina in St. Charles County Wednesday afternoon.

Woodland Marina fire

A 2-alarm fire at the Woodland Marina in St. Charles County 

The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed smoke towering up to the sky. Smoke is also visible from miles away.

One person was taken to a hospital with burns, but the injuries are not believed to life-threatening. 

