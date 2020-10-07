ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A fire broke out at the Woodland Marina in St. Charles County Wednesday afternoon.
The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed smoke towering up to the sky. Smoke is also visible from miles away.
One person was taken to a hospital with burns, but the injuries are not believed to life-threatening.
