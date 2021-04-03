CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out a hotel in Caseyville, Illinois Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters from several departments were on scene at the Days Inn on Old Country Drive, which is near I-64 and Illinois Route 157. A total of five fire departments were on the scene battling the blaze.
Other information was not immediately known.
