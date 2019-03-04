TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Troy, Illinois.
The blaze broke out Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Hummingbird Court. A nearby car was damaged by the flames, fire officials said.
Nobody was injured.
The cause is under investigation.
