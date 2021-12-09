Fire breaks out at Cahokia Heights home for second day in a row

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Cahokia Heights home caught fire for the second time in 24 hours Thursday morning.
The home in the 400 block of Garrison Ave. first caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire officials said that fire was suspicious, and they planned to investigate further. At this time information regarding that investigation have not been released.
Then, around 5 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called back to the home after flames were seen coming from the home’s roof. There were reports of explosions prior to firefighters arriving at the burning home.
The home was vacant when Wednesday’s fire broke out. According to officials, the home was occupied at one point, but there was some vandalism that prompted the home to be unoccupied.
