You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fire breaks out at Cahokia Heights home for second day in a row

  • Posted
  • Posted
  • 0

A home in the 400 block of Garrison Avenue in Cahokia Heights caught fire for the second time since Wednesday. Flames were seen coming from the roof as firefighters responded to the second call at the location in 24 hours. News 4 This Moring's Drew Mitchell was live on the scene with an upda…

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Cahokia Heights home caught fire for the second time in 24 hours Thursday morning.

The home in the 400 block of Garrison Ave. first caught fire Wednesday morning. Fire officials said that fire was suspicious, and they planned to investigate further. At this time information regarding that investigation have not been released.

Then, around 5 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called back to the home after flames were seen coming from the home’s roof. There were reports of explosions prior to firefighters arriving at the burning home.

The home was vacant when Wednesday’s fire broke out. According to officials, the home was occupied at one point, but there was some vandalism that prompted the home to be unoccupied.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Most Popular Stories