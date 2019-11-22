NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out at a home in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of north St. Louis Friday evening.
The fire broke out at home near the intersection of Emerson and Prange.
St. Louis Fire Department - 1st Alarm Fire - Emerson & Prange https://t.co/PWQ3bJNDSJ— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 23, 2019
Information on injuries was not immediately known.
