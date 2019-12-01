CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out at the Target store in Chesterfield Valley Saturday, police said.
The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. in the bedding department, fire officials said. Employees extinguished part of the fire before firefighters put out the rest of the blaze.
The store was evacuated and is closed for the rest of Saturday. It remained closed Sunday.
Firefighters said they are "pretty sure the fire was intentional." Chesterfield police are taking over the investigation.
Nobody was injured.
