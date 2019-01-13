ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters have evacuated terminal at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis after a fire broke out Sunday morning.
The Florissant Valley Fire Department said a first alarm fire broke out at the Southwest Airline Cargo terminal around 7:30 a.m. It requested help from surrounding suburban fire departments as well.
First alarm structure fire. Southwest Airline Cargo terminal at Lambert Field. @STLFireDept requesting assist from suburban fire companies in the area.— Florissant Valley Fire Protection District (@FvfpdFire) January 13, 2019
The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire broke out at terminal one in the terminal's roof in a tweet.
Jeff Lea with the St. Louis International Airport said the fire is focused on the roof of the terminal and the A and C concourses are not affected. The area was evacuated of all passengers and staff and the surrounding area has been secured.
9800 Air Cargo Road - Terminal #1 - Working #fire in the terminal roof. A First Alarm requested from North County. Battalion 5 requesting a 2nd Alarm. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/TNrmwft7w8— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 13, 2019
News 4 is sending crews to the scene. This story will be updated when more information is available.
