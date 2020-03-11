MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Firefighter in the Metro East are battling a large fire that erupted at a recycling plant overnight.
Over 70 firefighters were called to the InterCo recycling plant on Fox Industrial Drive around 2 a.m.. Nearby residents had to evacuate as the fire continued to burn rapidly.
News 4 crews spotted the fire burning from across the river from the McKinley Bridge in north St. Louis. Madison County Mayor John Hamm said four separate building have collapsed.
"Several buildings involved, we don't know what's in them, we're waiting to find out from the owners," Hamm said. "At this time we can't actually know what's in those buildings."
Tony Johnson was coming home from work when he saw heavy smoke in the sky. .
"I already saw the smoke, and I was like 'Oh, this is going to be something big'," he said. "So I get over here, first I'm over by the railroad tracks, all you see over there is smoke, smoke and glare."
It is unknown if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is yet known.
