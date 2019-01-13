ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Firefighters extinguished a fire which broke out and caused evacuations at terminal one at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis Sunday morning.
Firefighters extinguished the fire around 9:20 a.m.
810C - Deputy Chief reports: Smoldering #fire in the roof. Firefighters facing obvious challenges given the pitch/contour of the roof and roofing materials. No injuries reported. Operations ongoing. #STLCity @flystl pic.twitter.com/HuwpaXGUUU— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) January 13, 2019
The Florissant Valley Fire Department first reported a fire broke out at the Southwest Airline Cargo terminal around 7:30 a.m. It requested help from surrounding suburban fire departments as well.
First alarm structure fire. Southwest Airline Cargo terminal at Lambert Field. @STLFireDept requesting assist from suburban fire companies in the area.— Florissant Valley Fire Protection District (@FvfpdFire) January 13, 2019
The St. Louis Fire Department said the fire broke out at terminal one in the terminal's roof in a tweet.
Jeff Lea with the St. Louis International Airport said the fire started below the copper roofing in terminal 1 about 7:30 a.m. The A and C concourses are not affected. The area was evacuated of all passengers and staff and the surrounding area has been secured.
Lea said all flights out of terminal one have stopped because ticketing is closed due to evacuations.
Flights that just arrived from terminal 1 are stuck on the concourse. They are keeping passengers in the plane. All other passengers are being shuttled elsewhere.
MetroLink trains are currently not going to the airport.
Terminal 2 and other concourses are not affected.
