DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A fire at the Dierbergs in Des Peres that broke out January 20 was intentionally set, authorities tell News 4.
Fire crews in west St. Louis County were called to the Dierbergs on Manchester after a fire started in the paper aisle. All customers and staff made it out safe.
A juvenile later admitted to authorities that he intentionally started the blaze.
The store was closed until January 26 due to the fire.
