SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- With the start of 2020, the minimum fine for violating Scott’s Law in Illinois will increase.
Scott’s Law requires you to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles on the road.
More than two dozen troopers have been hit by drivers in Illinois this year. Three of them have died.
"The side of the road is my office where I do business,” Scott Wetzler said. “Could you imagine sitting in the relative safety of your office and an 80,000 pound vehicle comes smashing through and smashing your desk? It is frightening."
The minimum fine for violating Scott's Law will increase from $100 to $250 for your first violation.
It will carry a $750 fine for a second violation.
