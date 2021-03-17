CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- When you walk into through the doors of the brand-new Tony’s in Clayton, you’re greeted with a tablet that reads your temperature and kindly reminds you to put on your mask if you’re not wearing one.

“You don’t do one thing first class and skip corners on other things,” owner James Bommarito said.

For 75 years Tony’s has been the quintessential fine dining spot in St. Louis. They closed their doors in Downtown St. Louis on March 17, 2020 and they will reopen in their new location next week. Starting with lunch on Monday, March 22 following by dinner on March 24.

“We’re looking forward to serving everyone,” Bommarito said.

The two-story restaurant is smaller than the Downtown location, with 18 tables compared to 36 at the old location. That’s at full capacity. Right now, St. Louis County remains at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County said they are closely watching the daily case numbers.

“The seven-day average in St. Louis County is 146. We want the seven-day average to get to 100 cases or fewer before we think about doing any more relaxations like increasing capacity at restaurants," said spokesperson Doug Moore.

Bommarito said they likely could have opened their doors in January or February but they wanted to ensure it was the safest experience for guests and that meant seeing vaccinations increase in the region.

An increasing supply of vaccines is making its way into the St. Louis region with numerous mass vaccination events over the next two weeks. The state estimates around 20,000 St. Louisians will get the vaccine at these events.

That’s good news for the restaurant business as they continue to work to keep staff and guests safe. “We have all of our employees tested on a weekly basis, to make sure they’re negative so these are all things we felt were really important. We like to do things the right way at Tony’s, we don’t cut any corners,” Bommarito said.