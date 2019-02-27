ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you’re searching for love in the Lou, you’re probably not alone.
A survey by Apartment List, a residential real estate site, shows the dating scene in St. Louis is pretty bad. The site surveyed 26,000 people across the county asking: How would you rate dating opportunities in your city?
Overall, St. Louis ranked 44 out of 66 cities – just below Tampa and right before San Diego. When it came to millennials the rank dropped, sitting St. Louis at 36 out of 39.
“I’m a sucker for love. Like I love, love. Everybody is in it for different reasons,” said Monshariea Gipson, 41, a single woman. “The dating scene is completely different, I think with social media it’s not as personal as it used to be.”
The survey didn’t answer why the dating scene in St. Louis is horrible, but News 4 talked to people who think they know why.
“Chivalry is dead. You come across guys and they don’t want to open the door for you,” said 25-year-old Danielle Brown.
News 4 wanted to know how we could help you single folks look for love.
“You could find your love here at Final Destination. You can really get to know each other in any setting, especially after a few drinks your other side comes out,” said bartender Samantha Frick.
Final Destination Bar and Grill in St. Ann has been operating for more than 20 years. Frick said she noticed that singles come in looking for that special someone, and years later they’re married.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.