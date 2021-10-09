ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four-legged trick-or-treaters hit the streets of St. Charles Saturday morning.
It was the city's 2nd Annual Paw Parade and about 150 dogs - plus their human families - donned their best Halloween costumes.
Some of the pets are up for adoption from Five Acres Animal Shelter. Saturday's event raises money for the shelter - which partners with the city to take are of strays.
