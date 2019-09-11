FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – When a Franklin County nursing home posted pictures of their residents giving advice to the younger generation, one man’s photo went viral.
Bob is 91 years old and his advice for the younger generation is to find someone to love and keep on loving them. Debbie Michael, the activities director at the St. Clair Nursing Center, took the picture.
“I thought I’d put it on one of the school sites and just give the younger kids advice from the older generation, and we did, and it just took off. It went crazy,” she said.
Bob’s picture got more than 13,000 comments, almost 30,000 likes and has been shared 90,000.
Bob told News 4 he not even 21 years old when he asked Norma Dean to marry him in the back of 1932 Ford. They two have now been married of 71 years.
