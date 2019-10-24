ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saturday, dozens of locations across the area will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
During April’s Drug Take Back Day, over 937,000 pounds of drugs were collected.
Click here for more information or to find a collection site near you.
