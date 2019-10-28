ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday, a Special Blue Ribbon Panel chaired by Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will release the final report on Missouri’s plans for a Hyperloop and where the state stands on landing the project.
The Hyperloop would use vacuum tubes and magnetic levitation to move freight and riders nearly 700 miles an hour inside pods along the Kansas City-Columbia-St. Louis route.
Read: It takes 6 hours to cross Missouri by train, but proposed Hyperloop could make trip in 30 minutes
The project is estimated to cost about $30 million per mile, or roughly $7.2 to $9.6 billion. It’s said a public-private funding model would be needed to fund the project.
The estimated cost to travel the 30 minutes from St. Louis to Kansas City would be $30 to $40 per person.
Monday’s report will first be presented in Kansas City during the morning hours, then in Columbia and finally in St. Louis.
Four other states are also doing studies on the hyperloop.
