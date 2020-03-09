ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The process has begun to replace soon-to-be retired St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar.
The Board of Police Commissioners have hosted two public sessions to gather information from residents on the selection. The final session happens Tuesday at Parkway North High School on Fee Fee Road at 6 p.m.
These events will be “listening sessions” and anyone who wishes to address the Board of Police Commissioners will need to answer this questions: What are the two or three most important attributes the Board should consider in their selection of the next Chief of Police?
Those who wish to speak will be limited to three minutes and should arrive before 6 p.m. to sign up to speak.
“The entire Board is looking forward to the input we are going to receive from the public throughout this process,” Commissioner Thomasina Hassler stated.
Belmar announced his retirement earlier this week. He's been with the department for 34 years, six of those as chief.
His last day is April 30th.
