COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- The University of Missouri is searching for a new head football coach after Barry Odom was fired, according to the University of Missouri Director of Athletics Jim Sterk.
The Tigers ended their season with 6-6 record Friday after beating Arkansas, 24-14. Odom, who was hired as the university's 32nd head coach, has spent the past 18 years with the Mizzou football program with eight years as a coach.
He played college football as a linebacker from 1996 to 1999.
"Coach Odom has represented our program with integrity and dedicated himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the football field for which we are grateful. We wish the very best for him and his family in their future endeavors," said Sterk.
Odom had a 25-25 record in four years as the head coach, after he took over for Gary Pinkel.
"I want to thank Coach Odom for his contributions to our program," Sterk said. "He and his staff have worked diligently during the past four years.
No announcement has been made by the school at this time.
