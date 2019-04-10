ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The final beam of the new office building at Ballpark Village went into place Wednesday.
The building will be called the PWC Pennant building, and the main tenant, PriceaterhouseCoopers, plans on moving 400 employees in in September.
A second tenant, Clayton-based investment banking firm Butcher Joseph, will also move in later this year.
But that new office building is under construction at a time when downtown St Louis is experiencing the highest vacancy rate in our region.
Commercial real estate data shows downtown's office vacany rate stands at 18 percent, compared with just over five percent in Clayton.
In fact, the new tower -which was built with tax incentives- stands near another massive tower with no tenants.
Despite the vacancy issue Cardinals President Bill Dewitt is optimistic about what's happening in the city and believes a third phase of Ballpark Village could come to fruition.
If that happens, his first choice would be a tenant from outside the st louis region.
“It requires a lead tenant to be here to plant their flag,” he said.
The biggest tenant in the new building, PricewaterhouseCoopers isn't new to the city's tax base.
They can see their new office from their old one, since it’s right across the street.
“We looked at a lot of opportunities in St Louis, focused on Clayton for a number of options there, ultimately decided when we saw Ballpark Village we wanted to commit to downtown St Louis,” said John Tvrdik with PWC.
But will others commit?
It's clear new business will be needed to fill old buildings and new ones.
Major companies like Square and Twitter are attractive candidates, and founder and St. Louis native Jack Dorsey has alluded to a possible downtown office in the past.
“I've met him a couple of times,” DeWitt said. “He is a Cardinals fan hopefully that will help. I would love to see those guys look at a phase three build to suit kind of situation.”
The new building will be done in September. The new fitness center next door will be done at the end of the year. And the new residential tower going up will be done in mid 2020.
