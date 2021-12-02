You have permission to edit this article.
Final beam lifted into place at new Mercy building in West County

  • Updated
  • Updated
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The final beam has been placed at the new Mercy building in west St. Louis County.

Thursday, the beam was lifted and set into place at the five-level Mercy Ballas Multispecialty Building across Conway Road from Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Before the beam was put in place, it was signed by doctors, nurses, co-workers, tradesmen and dignitaries.

The 271,000-square-foot facility is set to open in 2023. It is set to be one of the largest ambulatory surgery centers in the country.

