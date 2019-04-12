ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you see an ambulance parked at the Mid Rivers Mall Saturday, don't worry, It's there for a good cause.
The group 'Shower of Love' will be accepting donations in front of the V-Stock entrance, encouraging people to bring formula, diapers, wet wipes and other baby supplies and fill the ambulance with them.
“The need is huge in St. Charles County we have, on average, one in three families cannot keep enough supplies for their babies,” said Jeanne Spencer with Shower of Love. “ So agencies like crisis nursery are getting diapers, wipes and other items."
The ambulance will be there to take donations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
