ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com/AP) -- If you’re low on gas, it might be a good day to fill up. According to the gas-price-tracking webite Gas Buddy, St. Louis has the lowest prices in the country.
The site, which maps gas prices throughout the country and identifies specific prices at certain stations, marked several prices within the St. Louis region as being less than $2.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump is nine cents lower than it was a year ago nationally.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.29 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the survey.
St. Louis has the lowest at $2.13.
Several pumps in west and south St. Louis County are in the $1.95-$2 range, with one near Lindenwood Park just off 44 posting a price of $1.93.
A quick check through some of the other lowest-priced areas in the nation on Gas Buddy appears to show that $1.93 price as the lowest posted cost per gallon in America as of Monday.
